Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra, South Coast theatre troupes scoop CAT Awards

Desiree Savage
Jorja McDonnell
By Desiree Savage, and Jorja McDonnell
December 23 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dress rehearsal for the So Popera production of 'Priscilla Queen of the Desert' in July 2022. The three principal roles are played by Robert Jeffrey (Adam/Felicia), John Michael Narres (Bernadette) and Alexander Morgan, (Tick/Mitzi). Picture by Anna Warr.

Community theatre made a triumphant return to stages in 2022 with the shining talents of the Illawarra and South Coast awarded for their stellar efforts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.