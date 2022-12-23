Community theatre made a triumphant return to stages in 2022 with the shining talents of the Illawarra and South Coast awarded for their stellar efforts.
So Popera (Wollongong), Page 9 Productions (Wollongong), Albatross Musical Theatre Company (Nowra), the Bay Theatre Players (Batemans Bay), Milton Ulladulla Entertainers, and The Performing Arts Collective (Nowra) all snagged prizes at the CAT Awards.
Performer John Michael Narres was given recognition for their performance as Bernadette in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, presented by SoPopera Productions. The production also scored recognition for The Divas (Taylor Cable, Katherine Akele and Molly Stewart) in the ensemble category.
Meantime, So Popera also gained a nod for their most recent production of Chicago.
Billee Paige Harris was honoured for an original adaptation of A Midsummer Night's Dream and direction of a high-standard ensemble in Summer Dreaming, presented by Page 9 Productions.
The pandemic's continuing impact meant that the CAT Awards' traditional ceremony had to be re-imagined for a second time, this year more than sixty recipients received certificates of excellence and commendation.
"Last year we had 'CATS Interrupted', this year it's 'Best In Show," said CATS founder Coralie Wood.
"Instead of single winners in set categories the CAT Awards judges decided to honour excellence wherever they found it."
CAT stands for Canberra Area Theatre Awards; the premier theatrical awards for southern NSW and the ACT recognise the immense contribution which local theatres make in their community, and in the broad arts scene.
The recipients represented theatre companies from a huge geographical area of NSW - from Campbelltown in the north to Moruya in the south and across to Parkes - and the ACT.
Certificates of excellence went to:
Bay Theatre Players received the 'Magical Moment' award, for a spectacular reveal of sunflowers in their production of Calendar Girls; Milton Ulladulla Entertainers were highly commended for their variety show.
James Gillett of Moruya Red Door Theatre Company was also given a commendation for his services to theatre and community, in Agatha Crusty and the Village Hall Murders.
Albatross Musical Theatre Company sent a contingent of members to celebrate at the awards ceremony in Canberra.
Wendy Bilbey of AMTC told ACM it was a delight to have the recognition, particularly for their junior performers.
"For James and Keira, it's really great for them to have the award - and for all the kids who did so well in Honk! Jr," she said.
"We were so proud of our sets, lighting and costumes, and had always aimed for them to have a harmonious look. So we're glad the judges saw that too."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Jorja reports across the Shoalhaven and Eurobodalla, for the South Coast Register, Milton-Ulladulla Times, and Bay Post. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394
