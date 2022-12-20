Adapted from the smash-hit animated motion movie, this fun-filled family musical has performed to sold-out audiences across the UK and New Zealand.
It is brought to life by imaginative and colourful sets, world-class puppets, action-packed adventure and spectacular new songs that will inspire everyone to "move it move it" in the aisles.
Alex the lion is the King of the urban jungle, the main attraction at New York's Central Park Zoo. He and his best friends - Marty the zebra, Melman the giraffe and Gloria the hip hip hippo - have spent their whole lives in blissful captivity before an admiring public without a care in the world. Or so they thought.
Not content to leave well enough alone, Marty lets his curiosity get the better of him and makes his daring escape - with the help of some plotting penguins - to explore the world.
The Australian premiere of Madagascar - The Musical is performing for a limited season at the Sydney Coliseum Theatre at West HQ in Rooty Hill - playing now until 1 January 2023.
Find tickets via: https://madagascarthemusical.com.au/
The Award-winning Broadway production has waltzed into Sydney's Lyric Theatre with performances until the end of January.
A fresh new take on the beloved tale of a young woman who is transformed from a chambermaid into a princess, Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella combines the story's classic elements - the glass slippers, pumpkin, a beautiful masked ball and more - along with some surprising twists.
More than just a pretty face with the right shoe size, this Cinderella is a contemporary figure living in a fairytale setting. A spirited young woman with savvy and soul, she not only fights for her own dreams, but forces the prince to open his eyes to the world around him and realise his dreams too.
Lyric Theatre at The Star, playing until to January 29.
Performance Times Tues-Sat 7.30pm, Wed 1pm, Sat 2pm, Sun 1pm & 6pm (Performance times vary weekly) Prices: From $69.00 (Transaction fees apply). Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au or 136 100.
So it's not exactly a theatre show, but something to entertain the family.
BrickWrecks is a giant Lego display coupled with real objects recovered from shipwrecks and is on show at the Australian National Maritime Museum.
Lego replicas depict vessels from around the world like the Titanic, Swedish warship Vasa, Dutch trading vessel Batavia, HMS Pandora, the Barangaroo Boat - recently discovered during construction works for Sydney Metro - and many more.
For more information, visit: https://www.sea.museum/brickwrecks.
Playing in Shellharbour and presented by the Roo Theatre Company, the family classic will be on towards the end of January
Join Pinocchio, Jiminy Cricket, Gepetto, Lampwick, and all of their friends as they go on an adventure of a lifetime to help Pinocchio become a real boy. Featuring all traditional Pantomime attribute, this production will entertain both children and adults.
Pinochio is at the Roo Theatre Company, Addison Street in Shellharbour, January 20 to 28.
Friday 20th January 7:00pm; Saturday 21st January 2:00pm; Saturday 21st January 7:00pm; Sunday 22nd January 2:00pm; Wednesday 25th January 2:00pm; Wednesday 25th January 7:00pm; Thursday 26th January 2:00pm; Friday 27th January 7:00pm; Saturday 28th January 2:00pm; Saturday 28th January 7:00pm.
Tickets start at $25, see details: http://www.roo-theatre.com.au/tickets.html.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
