Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Ryan Gonzalez shares what it's like being in the cast of Moulin Rouge! the Musical in Sydney

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 18 2022 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The best part about performing in Moulin Rouge! The Musical for Albion Park export Ryan Gonzalez is getting to sing Lady Gaga every night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.