Some may be wondering whether Elon Musk may be heading to a Wollongong stage in 2023 after revelations of a controversial double act with comedian Dave Chappelle.
Video footage has surfaced from a gig on December 11 in San Francicso where the comedy star invited the Tesla boss up on stage, but it didn't go down so well with all of the audience.
The impromptu stage guest was met with cheers, and boos (quite vicious at times), with Chappelle quipping it sounded like there were many of Musk's sacked Twitter employees in the crowd.
Ironically Musk was wearing an "I love Twitter" t-shirt.
On Monday, Musk acknowledged the hostile reception though noted that there had also been support.
"Technically, it was 90% cheers & 10% boos (except during quiet periods), but, still, that's a lot of boos, which is a first for me in real life," he wrote, going on to say it was "frequent on Twitter".
One can only hope for another surprise spectacle when Chappelle brings his stand-up comedy show to the WIN Entertainment Centre on February 8.
Chappelle is recognised as one of the greatest comedians of all time, and in 2019 was the recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.
Chappelle's work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series Chappelle's Show, comedy specials, and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live.
Pre-sale tickets to the Wollongong gig are on sale from December 15, while general public tickets go on sale 11am, Friday December 16.
Chappelle is also performing in Perth, Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.
For more details, visit: www.livenation.com.au.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.