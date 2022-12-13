After 10 years together and 100 albums produced there has only been one major tiff for the members of Wollongong the Band, but the unforeseen conflict has led to an "excellent" new song.
The disagreement will be played out artistically as the track "Trash and Treasure" on their new milestone album, which will be released at a celebratory gig next Wednesday December 21 at La La La's.
"So there's no regrets there," said band member Joel McLean, noting generally they get on quite well.
"Because we are improvising [most of the time] and making stuff up on the spot we don't need to sit down and come up with stuff and agree on certain things, you just go out and do it."
The experimental pop rock musicians usually reside themselves to making up their tunes spontaneously, with all but two of their catalogue of albums improvised.
The new 100th album is aptly titled Wollongong, but features premeditated songs written by each members of the band, with each going off to record their own parts.
"I had to come into my industrial work site and find a nice little sound-proof corner to record my vocals because my house isn't good enough, the walls are too paper thin," McLean said.
It features songs about nostalgia, what it's like working in the Wollongong Emergency Department as a nurse, and of course, the track about their biggest argument to date.
Their celebratory live show though will see the lads perform two sets of their finest works from the past decade including crackers from their UCI and Pub albums.
McLean said they'll be revisiting old classics like I Am A Duck (I Am A Horse) and Damn Left Nostril Unicorn but they don't want to reveal too much and spoil the fun.
It has been no easy feat, and a little stressful according to McLean, but each of them have been relearning and practising their impromptu songs - and if that fails they'll fall back into improv for a really fun time.
The La La La's gig will be recorded and filmed, to be turned into their 101st album. While the milestone compendium of all new tracks will be available at their gig and online from December 24.
Wollongong The Band are: Joel McLean, David Burt, Jack Tickner and Michael Manzini. Find them at: www.facebook.com/WollongongBand.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
