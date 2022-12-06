One of Australia's most enduring bands, Boom Crash Opera, return with a national tour in mid-2023 and stopping some of the best boutique venues along the east coast.
After a long hiatus Dale Ryder, Peter Farnan, Peter 'Maz' Maslen and John Favaro are back and ready to celebrate their "Bettadaze" tour with a select run of shows in NSW, QLD and Victoria - this includes a concert at Shellharbour's Central Hotel on June 10.
The band will unleash their old-school hits like Onion Skin, Dancing In The Storm, Get Out Of The House, The Best Thing and tour namesake, Bettadaze, plus a host of other songs from their extensive arsenal of pop/rock hits from the 1990's and beyond.
With five original studio albums to choose from, 'Boom Crash Opera' (1987), 'These Here Are Crazy Times' (1989), 'Fabulous Beast' (1993), 'Born' (1995) & 'Gizmo Mantra' (1997), as well as their acclaimed acoustic album 'Dancing In the Storm' (2009), audiences are in for a treat.
Ticketing and Venue info: www.boomcrashopera.com
