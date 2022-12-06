Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Boom Crash Opera on tour and will hit Shellharbour's Central Hotel mid-2023

By Newsroom
December 7 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boom Crash Opera are heading to Shellharbour in June 2023. Picture supplied.

One of Australia's most enduring bands, Boom Crash Opera, return with a national tour in mid-2023 and stopping some of the best boutique venues along the east coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.