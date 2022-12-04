America's star-studded cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes is heading to Australia in 2023 and stopping by Wollongong on February 3.
The super group who have lasted decades has in the past had band members of Joey Cape (Lagwagon), Chris Shiflett (Foo Fighters), Dave Raun (Lagwagon), Fat Wreck-head-honcho/NOFX main-dude Fat Mike, and rounded out by the incomparable crooner, Spike Slawson.
When duty calls for one of the Gimmes to perform with their other bands, other top names will step in like John Reis the guitarist and lead vocals for Rocket from the Crypt or Jonny "2 Bags" Wickersham from Social Distortion, as well as CJ Ramone and Pinch from the UK's The Damned.
After seven studio albums, a live record and too many singles to count, they've tackled just about every genre under the sun. Be it Motown, Country, show tunes, Japanese Pop (sung in Japanese!), the seasoned punk rock pros have triumphed on every occasion in a way only the Gimmes could.
The powerhouse continues and they'll be singing ballads, show-tunes, Country and Motown tunes at the University of Wollongong UniBar next February.
For tickets and more details, visit: https://sbmpresents.com/tour/me-first-and-the-gimme-gimmes-2023/
AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR DATES 2023
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
