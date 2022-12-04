Illawarra Mercury
Me First and the Gimme Gimmes to head to Wollongong on their Australian tour in 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
December 5 2022 - 8:15am
America's star-studded cover band Me First and the Gimme Gimmes is heading to Australia in 2023 and stopping by Wollongong on February 3.

