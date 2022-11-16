The director of Merrigong Theatre Company is on a high after launching their 2023 season on Tuesday, but is still wary it's not quite the same industry it once was.
Simon Hinton said there were lingering challenges (like other businesses were facing) such as staffing, rising costs due to inflation, and audiences still hesitant about going out but these were problems experienced by arts venues around the globe at present.
"It fluctuates a great deal, but audiences are probably 15 to 20 per cent down since pre-COVID numbers across the industry," he told the Mercury.
"That's not great, but we do have a really loyal, fantastic, supportive audience and community here, which is seeing us through and have had some significant government supports. So for us, we are really positive."
Hinton said they were trying to be a "lead"in giving both creatives and audiences with "stability and support" to help the industry get back on its feet.
Financially, Merrigong is in a much better place as the Mercury was reporting a year ago, he said.
The upcoming season for Wollongong's prime theatre company has a mix of old classics suited to traditional patrons accompanied by a raft of edgy, "breath-taking" experiences like Le Coup (pictured) which will headline the Aurora Spiegeltent in June and Air Time which will showcase parkour, skateboarders and BMX with dance.
"I honestly do believe that there is something for everybody there, there's some fantastic drama, but there's also some amazing movement-based work," Hinton said.
The 2023 season features 11 new, national and international main-stage theatre shows and inviting the audience to connect with diverse voices, stories and energy.
For more details on Merrigong's main-stage season, visit: www.merrigong.com.au.
