Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Gendered violence on agenda as unionists march for May Day in Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
May 4 2024 - 5:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Workers march in the rain down Crown Street for the 2024 May Day March. Picture by Adam McLean
Workers march in the rain down Crown Street for the 2024 May Day March. Picture by Adam McLean

Unionists have used their platform at this year's May Day March in Wollongong to call out the blight of violence against women in Australia.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.