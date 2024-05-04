Gendered violence on agenda as unionists march for May Day in Wollongong

Unionists have used their platform at this year's May Day March in Wollongong to call out the blight of violence against women in Australia.
The rain grew increasingly heavy as scores of the region's workers, led by the Illawarra Pipe Band, marched down Crown Street and into the mall while belting out such chants as "One struggle, one fight, workers of the world unite".
Addressing the crowd from the mall's stage, the Australian Services Union's Sharon Callaghan spoke of gendered violence and the horrific tally counted by Destroy the Joint's Counting Dead Women Australia project, which put the number of women violently killed in 2024 at 28.
"Shame, shame," the crowd responded.
Ms Callaghan supported calls by groups working against gender-based violence to declare it a national emergency as she spoke of recent rallies held around the country.
"A young woman at the rally held a handmade sign that said 'Stop killing us'," Ms Callaghan said.
"That says something about what kind of society we have created. What we accept as normal. What we say about human lives and the other half of the population.
"It says something about the sexism and misogyny that permeates every aspect of society, that defines women as less."
Ms Callaghan said it was everyone's responsibility to eradicate this behaviour but men in particular had a role to play in building safer communities for workers, both in and out of work.
She called on those gathered to work to end gendered violence and make communities safer.
"Unionists have always understood that injustice, whether at work or not, is an injustice that cannot be tolerated," she said.
Rebel Hanlon from the Construction, Forestry and Maritime Employees Union (CFMEU), also recognised the issue of gendered violence.
"Peace is our business. It's union business, it's our business," Mr Hanlon said as he held an anti-nuclear sub base placard.
"To hear our sister speak before, about domestic violence and the blight on our society - that is union business... We know we've got a problem and we will work on it."
He said the union movement would fight "for a better, safer society for everyone".
In his address, South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris spoke about the ongoing war on Gaza and the mounting death toll, as well as the organisation's call for a ban on any military relationship between Australia and either Israel or Hamas.
Mr Rorris said the South Coast Labour Council picked the side of humanity and would not stop agitating until there was a "free Palestine, alongside free Israeli communities".
He also referenced the Voice to Parliament referendum result of October 2023 and said there would be justice for First Nations people.
Union delegates also spoke of their current campaigns, including ongoing negotiations with the state government over wages and conditions, demands for more child protection caseworkers, funding for public schools, and opposition to the possibility of Port Kembla becoming a nuclear submarine base.
Mr Hanlon talked about safety issues in the construction industry, including the ban on engineered stone products and the union's push for manslaughter charges for workplace deaths.
The event recognises May Day, or International Workers' Day, which is marked on May 1 each year.
