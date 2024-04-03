Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Education

Illawarra teachers join call for more funding amid shortage 'crisis'

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 3 2024 - 3:46pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW Teachers Federation president Henry Rajendra, front, with Barrack Heights Public School teachers and union organiser John Black. Picture by Adam McLean
NSW Teachers Federation president Henry Rajendra, front, with Barrack Heights Public School teachers and union organiser John Black. Picture by Adam McLean

Illawarra public school teachers have joined with the union to call for more federal government funding to plug a gap they say is contributing to a teacher shortage affecting the education of students.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Education

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.