Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Only one in four Illawarra children at risk of serious harm see a caseworker

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated May 1 2024 - 6:01pm, first published 5:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little, centre, with child protection caseworkers and South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris, right, in Coniston. Picture by Adam McLean
Public Service Association general secretary Stewart Little, centre, with child protection caseworkers and South Coast Labour Council secretary Arthur Rorris, right, in Coniston. Picture by Adam McLean

Fewer than a quarter of children at risk of serious harm in the Illawarra are seen by a caseworker as chronic understaffing continues to afflict the state's child protection system.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, mostly covering social affairs. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.