'They should be encouraged': Shamrocks offer support for Illawarra Rugby rivals

On paper, there is not much to be proud of after a 65-0 loss.
Despite this, Vikings showed plenty of fight against bitter rivals Shamrocks despite losing by that margin in Illawarra Rugby action on Saturday, May 4 at Ocean Park.
Shamrocks picked up its first victory of the Illawarra Rugby season with a smashing against old foes Vikings.
It must be said that the Shamrocks have had a tough start to the season, with losses to league powerhouses Shoalhaven, current 2024 leaders Kiama, as well as Camden so far. Nonetheless, an inaugural 2024 win was something they desperately needed.
There was no doubt about the comprehensive nature of the victory. Despite this, winning coach Paul Ridgway offered his support to the traditional enemy.
It was one of the lowest points in Illawarra Rugby in 2023 when Vikings pulled out of the first grade competition after one game due to a lack of players.
Fast forward to 2024, and they are back in the top grade. That is something that should be celebrated, according to Ridgway.
"Both sides went all the way to the end and even though they're on the back end of that point score, I think there's a lot of credit to be given to them," Ridgway said.
"They should be encouraged by their effort today. The score line wasn't great, but they're here and they're back in the competition and that's what's important for our competition.
"Without Vikings in the competition, far out, we're in all sorts of bother."
Both teams went into the contest winless and at the foot of the ladder. It was the Shamrocks that turned it on however in a stunning combination of attack and defence.
Vikings had no answer for Shamrocks' fast start. Even with a man down, Woonona flexed its dominance, leading 27-0 at half time.
The reprieve of half time did nothing to stop the stem of blood however, with the Shamrocks going on to win the game by a convincing margin.
The tries were spread evenly. Bailie Leonard scored four, whilst Harry Linden, Keifer Power, Liam Rowntree, Will Ridgway, Tyreece George, Ryan Schoupp, and Alex Crotti all crossing over the line.
Battling injuries left, right, and centre, the Vikings never gave up, with players who featured in the earlier reserve grade fixture even backing up for first grade.
But in the end, it was all about the Shamrocks picking up a first win for 2024.
Shamrocks coach Ridgway was pleased with both his attack and defence during the match following three straight losses in a row to start the season, despite the difficult nature of the opponents.
"It was a really good win, pretty comprehensive," he said.
"What we're pretty proud of is that they stuck to the plan that we had. Often in these games when it gets a bit loose, it's easy to fall away. But they've kept in the fight and kept the structures in place that we wanted. It's a good outcome for sure.
"We had the top three teams at the moment as far as the competition sits at this point in time. We carried a few injuries which has been a little bit difficult to work through. But guys are stepping up. That was just a good performances today where we stuck in the things that we wanted to work on.
"So you've got to be proud of that."
In particular, the coach said he was pleased with his team's defensive efforts.
"That's probably the best our defensive system has worked over the four games that we've played now. We've been working pretty hard on that."
In other results, Campbelltown beat Camden 48-31 and Tech Waratahs just got home 22-20 against Bowral. Shoalhaven and Uni's match did not go ahead due to the latter pulling out of the first grade competition. Kiama had the bye.
