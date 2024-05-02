Camden chasing fourth straight Illawarra rugby win, against Campbelltown

A focus on local juniors has worked wonders for Camden Rugby Club so far in 2024.
Their first-grade side have won their opening three games of the Illawarra rugby season much to the pleasure of coach David Gleeson.
Gleeson though expects Camden's toughest test to come this Saturday in their much-anticipated local derby against the Campbelltown Harlequins.
He is hopeful though Camden can pick up a fourth straight win to go with victories against the Wollongong Vikings, Tech Waratahs and Shamrocks.
"It's been a good start to the season for us. We've played some good rugby, hopefully we can continue to play well and pick up a win over Campbelltown," Gleeson said.
"This year we've got a few juniors who have come back from different places and they've all bought in to what we are trying to achieve.
"We've got a junior-based squad who are starting to play grade, which is really good."
Gleeson said the return of local juniors such as Tommy Cusack, Luke Platt, Pat and Riley Reynolds had played a big part in Camden's success to date.
He added his players were looking forward to taking on a very good Harlequins side on Saturday at Campbelltown Showground.
"We always look forward to playing them but we're treating this just like any other week. We've got to try and tick that box and get the win.
"We need to stick to our processes, stick tough, it's going to be a tough old day on Saturday. We have to trust in what we do and hope it serves us well."
It seems a good ploy to take considering the success Camden has had this season.
"The biggest positive for us I think has been the boys attitude to training," Gleeson said.
"We're getting a pretty big buy in which is really good and just making sessions a lot easier.
"That has transferred to our games. It's been a great start but we're not getting too carried away."
Meantime in the other round four fixtures on Saturday, Shamrocks play Vikings at Ocean Park and Tech Waratahs battle Bowral at Saunders Oval
