Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Camden chasing fourth straight Illawarra rugby win, against Campbelltown

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated May 3 2024 - 11:14am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camden will look to secure their fourth straight Illawarra rugby win when they play Campbelltown Harlequins on Saturday. Picture on Camden Rugby Club's Facebook.
Camden will look to secure their fourth straight Illawarra rugby win when they play Campbelltown Harlequins on Saturday. Picture on Camden Rugby Club's Facebook.

A focus on local juniors has worked wonders for Camden Rugby Club so far in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.