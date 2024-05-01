Illawarra rugby teen rewarded for Waratahs success with Wallaroos selection

Illawarra teenage rugby sensation Caitlyn Halse is in line to make her Australian debut after selection in the Wallaroos squad for the upcoming Pacific Four Series.
The 17-year-old is one of 13 NSW Waratahs players selected in the squad following last Sunday's grand final victory.
Halse played an instrumental role from fullback as the Waratahs beat Fijian Drua 50-14 at Ballymore to claim their fifth Super Rugby W crown.
The Picton teen has enjoyed a breakout year and is one of nine debutants named in the 30-player squad by Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp.
Halse told the Mercury she was over the moon.
"It's obviously a big honour and a big privilege to be selected in the Australian squad at all," she said.
"I think I've been playing really well this year and I think being selected is just a testament to how well I've been playing and obviously the Wallaroos coaches seem to think the same.
"I'm really hoping that I do get to put on a Wallaroos jersey sometime this season, hopefully at this campaign."
The Wallaroos host Canada at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on May 11 before shifting to Melbourne where they'll take on the USA at AAMI Park on May 17.
Their final match of the series will be played in Auckland against New Zealand on May 25.
Halse, a Year 12 student at Magdalene Catholic College, who is also juggling studying for the HSC and playing, said her game had gone to another level this year playing with superstars at the Waratahs.
She was just as impressive for the Waratahs as they capped their dominant undefeated season with a 50-14 rout at Ballymore on Sunday.
"That was really good to finally get the trophy back in the Waratahs hands after being in Fiji for two years," Halse said.
"It's been a great year. I've learnt a lot and really enjoyed our success.
"Over the last season I've been working a lot on obviously not only the physical side of the game, like the kicking, running, passing, but also working on the mental side of my game and just trying to work on my composure at all times.
"For example if I make a mistake working on my next action and not trying to get too fixated or focused on the mistake and just moving on.
"So my game's definitely gone up a notch this year."
She said playing a full season under the Waratahs system has also done wonders for her game.
"The amount of experience the players around me have with girls playing in the Wallaroos for a number of years, it's obviously really helped my game. All of them have helped me in some sort of way.
"There's girls in the Waratahs team that are teachers. Quite a few of them tend to help me out when I need help in a certain subject, which is much appreciated.
"Juggling study and playing is not the easiest thing to do but I think I'm doing a pretty good job thanks to all the extra support I'm getting."
Wallaroos coach Jo Yapp said she was happy to shake up the squad ahead of the Pacific Fours Series.
"The Super Rugby Women's competition has been really competitive and has given us a great opportunity to not only observe our managed group but up-and-coming players too," Yapp said in a statement.
"We feel the squad we have selected for the Pacific Four series gives us a good mix of experience and youth. We are really looking forward to getting into camp and kick starting the competition against Canada."
