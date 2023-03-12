Illawarra-based Waratahs Bronte Wilson and Caitlyn Halse shone in their Super W team's trial victory over the Brumbies at Vikings Rugby Park on Saturday afternoon.
Picton teenager Caitlyn even crossed over for a try in the Waratahs convincing 29-5 win in Wollongong.
Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning, who is from Wollongong himself and played most of his senior rugby with Vikings, couldn't help but be impressed with the performance of the Illawarra girls.
The head coach of the Australian women's rugby side was particularly impressed with how well Caitlyn Halse played.
"She has been really impressive in the last few games that I have seen her play as well," Tregonning said.
"She has got a really good skill set and for a young fullback has obviously got the physical presence needed as well.
"She is definitely not showing that she is only 16 turning 17 that's for sure. She has been going pretty well overall. I'm very happy for her."
Tregonning added it was good to see young back-rower Bronte Wilson get some minutes late on for the Waratahs.
"The other young Illawarra girl Bronte Wilson got some game time at the end too playing in the forwards. She is obviously playing really good rugby at opens level for such a young girl, as is Caitlyn."
As for the game itself, the Tahs won fairly convincingly in the end.
"It was a little bit scrappy from both sides and I think both teams left plenty of opportunities out there, including the Waratahs, there was a few more scoring opportunities that they had as well," Tregonning said.
"I had a chat with their coach and both coaches were a little bit disappointed with their skill execution for sure."
In truth the Waratahs Women controlled the game from start to finish courtesy of some gritty defence and relentless attack.
A second-half try blitz secured the win and has built crucial momentum for the Tahs going into their first round against the Force at Allianz Stadium on March 24.
Margot Vella was especially damaging, getting the Tahs on the front foot with some blinding runs, penetrating the wings of the Brumbies' defence.
Vella was also able to cross for two tries and assist a third, showing her class against a strong Brumbies backline.
Layne Morgan also stepped up and provided some clean service from scrappy rucks, allowing her forwards to start on the front foot.
The No 9 also scored a try which saw the Tahs go into halftime 12-5 ahead.
The second half started slowly with errors and penalties from both teams. However, the Tahs struck first with Claudia Meltzel throwing a dummy and shrugging off a defender before grabbing 5 points.
The Tahs weren't done there with Vella assisting the third try of the day, giving Caitlyn Halse clean ball to score in the corner.
Vella then scored her second try after regathering a Katrina Barker kick in behind the Brumbies defence.
Tregonning said one of the most pleasing things from the match was the emergence of a number of fine young players.
"It is pleasing to see more young players taking up the game," he said. "It is only going to make the skill level much better at a representative level because girls are playing the game at such a young age.
"My first involvement with the Wallaroos in 2014, there were some girls there who had only been playing the game for 10 months or so as adults.
"But now girls have more opportunities to play in structured competitions, which is only going to be beneficial for the future of rugby."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
