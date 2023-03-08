Steve Harriman is the youngest ever referee to officiate an Illawarra Rugby Union first grade grand final.
The 23-year-old did such a good job in the 2022 decider that Rugby Australia has selected Harriman to lead an all-Illawarra match officials team at this Saturday's Super W trial match between the Waratahs and Brumbies at Vikings Rugby Park in Wollongong.
It will be the first time a match of this stature features an entire match official team from Illawarra Rugby Referees.
It's been a meteoric rise for Harriman, who has been refereeing in the Illawarra since he was 13 and has been through various programs including the Australian Rugby SSS program.
He won Illawarra District Rugby Union's senior referee of the year for 2022 only six years after being named junior referee of the year in 2016, another first for Illawarra.
Earlier in his refereeing career Harriman was even an impromptu Test Referee during a Deaf Rugby Test Match between Australia and Wales.
llawarra Rugby Referees president Adam Lysle said Harriman would be supported by assistant referees Ross Williamson and Tyson McEvoy.
"All three referees are very excited to be a part of this Saturday's fixture. We are incredibly proud of Steve and his refereeing career to date. This appointment is a big deal and we are very happy for him," Lysle said.
The Wollongong fixture is an important trial game for the Waratahs Super W team ahead of their season opener against the Force at Alliance Stadium on March 24.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.