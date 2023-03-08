Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

All Illawrra referee team in charge of Super W game in Wollongong

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 8 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Harriman, pictured here refereeing the 2022 IDRU grand final, will referee the Super W trial match between Waratahs and Brumbies at Vikings Rugby Park on Saturday.

Steve Harriman is the youngest ever referee to officiate an Illawarra Rugby Union first grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.