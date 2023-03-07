Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Wollongong to host Waratahs v Brumbies Super W trial match

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Illawarra pair Caitlyn Halse and Bronte Wilson will be part of the Super W Waratahs side playing the Brumbies in a trial match at Vikings Oval on Saturday, March 11. Picture: Wesley Lonergan

Big time rugby comes to Wollongong on Saturday, with a trial match between Super W heavyweights the Waratahs and Brumbies to be held at Vikings Oval.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.