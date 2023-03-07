Big time rugby comes to Wollongong on Saturday, with a trial match between Super W heavyweights the Waratahs and Brumbies to be held at Vikings Oval.
The fixture starting at 1pm will feature a host of international talent and also the next generation of stars, including Illawarra-based Waratahs, backrower Bronte Wilson and outside back Caitlyn Halse.
The duo said they couldn't wait to represent the Waratahs in front of family and friends.
"It's a great opportunity to showcase your skills not only in front of your family and friends, but the Wallaroos coach," Bronte said.
"The fact the game is on my home ground is an added bonus. I can't wait for Saturday."
Caitlyn, 16 was also looking forward to the game.
The Picton teenager said her goal since taking up the sport as a nine-year-old, was to one day play for Australia.
"I'm very excited to play in front of all my family and friends. A bit nervous but excited to be able to play in front of them," she said.
"Ever since I watched my dad play I've wanted to follow in his footsteps.
"My goal is to become a permanent member of the Waratahs first and then hopefully make the Wallaroos squad."
The Waratahs v Brumbies game will be followed by seven-a-side games featuring local Illawarra under-15 and under-17 teams.
There will also be a number of coaching clinics held at the ground for junior players aged six and over, before the main game, as well as a coaching clinic for over-16s from 9.45am.
The clinics will be staffed by NSWRU development officers and IDRU coaches. Players will also have the chance to meet the Super W players.
Vikings president Spiro Lozenkovski said attendance at the clinics, and to watch what will be a high standard Super W clash is free.
Gold coin donations will be collected on the day to back the i98fm Illawarra Convoy, which supports the Illawarra Community Foundation. The Foundation raises money for Illawarra families affected by life-threatening medical conditions.
"We anticipate a massive turnout of fans to watch what will be a great match," Lozenkowski said.
"It will be a top day and we are using the occasion to salute the women of rugby - the mums, wives, fans and partners without whose support clubs like Vikings could not operate."
Former Vikings player and coach Jay Tregonning, the current Wallaroos head coach, will also be watching the Waratahs v Brumbies game at Vikings Oval.
"This will be a high-quality contest between two of the Super W's top teams. There will be close to 15 capped international players scattered across the two teams and many more rising stars on show.," he said.
"It is an important contest, given the Super W competition begins on March 25, with the players looking to put their best forward for to be in the match day 23 for round 1.
"The Wallaroos have an exciting year of test rugby ahead, and are looking forward to building on the success of last year's World Cup in New Zealand. This clash at Vikings Oval is also a perfect opportunity for players to begin pressing for national selection."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
