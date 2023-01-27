Three Wollongong teenagers are fast making a name for themselves in the representative rugby union ranks.
Tahlia O'Brien, Bronte Wilson and Zali O'Brien are integral members of the region's representative side the Illawarriors and are part of the women's NSW Waratahs set up.
Tahlia, the youngest of the trio, who is turning 16 in May, starred for the NSW U15s team in a recent sevens tournament against Queensland.
Tahlia helped NSW win the four-game series 4-0, scoring a hat-trick of tries in the opening win. Her impressive performances throughout the tournament saw Tahlia pick-up a second-place player of the match award and a second-place MVP award.
Tahlia started playing rugby after filling in for her brother's team when they were short of players.
"The more I filled in, the more I liked playing and soon I was a full-time member of the squad," she said.
Now Tahlia is also a member of the 32-strong Waratahs train-on squad and is earmarked for bigger and better things.
Her cousin Zali also started her rugby career after playing for her brother's club-side. And like Tahlia, the 17-year-old Zali represented NSW in the recent sevens tournament in Queensland, but in the Under 17s division.
Zali helped NSW finish second, winning all games bar one against the hosts QLD.
Bronte Wilson didn't play in the sevens tournament but is part of the Waratahs 36-strong Super W squad.
In two weeks she will take part in a trial in Narrabri to try and make the final 32 Waratahs players to take part in the national Super W competition.
The trio also represented the invitational Western Sydney Two Blues at the World Schools Sevens tournament in New Zealand last month.
The team did well before losing to Australia in the semifinals.
Bronte said the girls all loved playing rugby but had been helped greatly in their skills by Waratahs defensive coach Shaun McCreedy.
"He has helped me progress a lot in union very quickly and he also helps out with the Wollongong pathways for girls to play union," Bronte said.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
