A giant bronze Buddha sculpture destined for the Art Gallery of NSW is currently in Berkeley's Nan Tien Temple awaiting a blessing by local religious figures.
The "Spirit House" is a modernised bunker - a sophisticated art installation by Taiwanese-American artist Lee Mingwei - which will house the 120 kilogram statue that is currently receiving seven days of blessings by Buddhist nuns.
The Buddha's visit to the Illawarra will culminate in a day of free public festivities this Saturday November 19, with a final blessing followed by activities for visitors of all ages to take part in.
Lee Mingwei is known for the thoughtful quality of his work and the experience his work offers.- Melanie Eastburn of the Art Gallery of NSW
"Lee Mingwei is an internationally renowned artist who is known for the thoughtful quality of his work and the experience his work offers ... and sense of participation," said Melanie Eastburn of the Art Gallery of NSW.
"There's often an element of gift giving, it could be in the form of a song, an experience, something that brings connection between the work of the artist and the person experiencing it."
Other activities at the temple to mark the occasion include lantern-making, Tai Chi, tea meditation, mindful doodling for wellbeing, a documentary screening, plus an artist talk with Mingwei.
The Buddha and its "Spirit House" will be part of the gallery's $344 million Sydney Modern development, which will see it expand to nearly double the size - the most significant cultural development in Sydney since the opening of the Opera House.
When it permanently finds its home in Sydney, each day a wrapped stone will be placed in his hands. If a stone is present, the visitor may take it with them.
When it has served its purpose on their journey, that person is invited to return the stone, share their story and allow it to accompany someone else. If there is no stone, visitors may wish to request the spirit of the Buddha to guide and protect them.
The Nan Tien Temple day of celebration begins at 10am with the blessing ceremony and ends at 3.15pm/
For more details, visit: www.artgallery.nsw.gov.au.
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.