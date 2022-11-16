Illawarra Mercury
Giant bronze Buddha ready for public blessing at Nan Tien Temple

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated November 16 2022 - 3:04pm, first published 1:00pm
Artist Lee Mingwei with his Buddga statute, part of the Spirit House work commissioned for the expansion of the Art Gallery of NSW (Sydney Modern project). Picture supplied by Art Gallery NSW.

A giant bronze Buddha sculpture destined for the Art Gallery of NSW is currently in Berkeley's Nan Tien Temple awaiting a blessing by local religious figures.

