Councils in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven have unveiled a jam-packed program of events to mark the January 26, 2023 public holiday, otherwise known as Australia Day 2023.
While there have been calls to move Australia Day to another date, councils in this area continue to hold events on the designated public holiday and some, such as Shellharbour City Council's Symphony by the Sea even combine Aboriginal culture with the inclusion of Gumarraa dance performances in the program. Kiama Council has also included an Aboriginal Yarning Circle in its program.
Wollongong's family-friendly fireworks display will be back for another year, with Wollongong Harbour set to light up from 9pm.
Wollongong City Council's Australia Day events will begin with the 2023 MMJ Aquathon in Wollongong Harbour from 8am-11am.
The aquathon is Australia's biggest swim-run event, with competitors aged six and over welcome to take part in one of the events.
Wollongong City will welcome its newest Australians at the Citizenship Ceremony that will take place at Wollongong Town Hall from 10am-11am.
The council is hosting a family-friendly Australia Day community event at Wollongong Harbour from 5pm, which culminates in a fireworks display.
Bring a blanket and set up in Osborne Park. Pack a picnic or grab a bite to eat from one of the food vendors while you enjoy the roving entertainment.
Watch the historical aircraft flyover at 5.45pm. See beautifully restored planes from the past make their way along the Illawarra coastline.
End the public holiday by watching a fireworks display over Wollongong Harbour.
The fireworks will be fired up higher into the night sky this year so they can be viewed from anywhere along the foreshore.
An accessible viewing area will be set aside so people with a disability or accessibility requirements and their family members or carers can watch the fireworks.
You can book an accessible spot in the online form here.
Limited parking will be available nearby and there will also be a designated drop-off and pick-up point.
Shellharbour City Council will host a free twilight concert at Reddall Reserve, on the shores of Lake Illawarra from 6pm-8pm.
Symphony by the Sea will feature a performance by the Sydney Youth Orchestra.
The evening will commence with Gumarraa dance performances and music showcasing Australia's rich Indigenous culture.
Enjoy the soothing sounds of the orchestra and spectacular views of Lake Illawarra as the sun sets on the public holiday.
The Sydney Youth Orchestra was founded in 1973 and is a 40-piece group of young musicians aged 6-24.
Kiama Council is running a full program of events to mark Australia Day starting with a Citizenship Ceremony at Gerringong Town Hall from 9am.
Kiama will recognise those citizens who play an important role in the community with the Australia Day Awards.
Aunty Gwenda Jarret will provide a Welcome to Country and there will be a traditional smoking ceremony before the announcement of the award winners in the categories of Citizen, Young Citizen, Senior Citizen and Community Group of the Year.
A series of Australia Day barbecues will take place across the region from 7am.
Kiama Downs Surf Life Saving Club's barbecue will be held from 7am-11am, with breakfast, sand modelling, treasure hunt, Brickies relay and thong-throwing event.
Werri Beach Surf Life Saving Club will host a breakfast barbecue with live music from 7am-11am.
Kevin Walsh Oval at Jamberoo will host a breakfast barbecue with live music and classic car display from 8.30am-10.30am.
Kiama Surf Life Saving Club will host a breakfast barbecue from 7am-11am.
Kiama will celebrate the first Australians at an Aboriginal Yarning Circle at Joyce Wheatley Centre at Hindmarsh Park, Kiama. Hear tales from local elders at the event, which takes place from 11am-12.30pm.
Kiama Council will host two Australia Day Pool Parties. The first will take place at Kiama Leisure Centre from noon-2.30pm. Celebrate Australia Day and the 40th anniversary of Kiama Leisure Centre with free cupcakes, a kids DJ, Inflatable pool toys and petting zoo on the lawn. Entry is free.
Jamberoo Pool will host an Australia Day Pool Party from 10.30am-1pm with a kids' DJ, inflatable rings and thongs, and free cupcakes. Entry is free. A petting zoo will also be set up outside in Reid Park while Marky Mark & the Jumping Beings will host sports activities in Keith Irvine Oval.
