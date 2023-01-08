Illawarra Mercury
'Not a celebration day': UOW staff can pick another date for Australia Day public holiday

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated January 9 2023 - 2:04pm, first published 10:26am
UOW Vice-Chancellor Professor Patricia Davidson, Executive Director (Indigenous Strategy) Jaymee Beveridge and Aunty May Button at the UOW Reconciliation event last year. Picture: Robert Peet

University of Wollongong staff will be able to choose to work on January 26, as part of the institution's recognition that the day is not a celebration day for all Australians.

