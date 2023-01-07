Sunny weather is finally heating up the school holidays with water play activities added to the mix throughout January and February across Shellharbour City.
The annual "inflatables" will be visiting various pools in the southern Illawarra, with giant slides and obstacle courses bringing fun for children up to the age of 14.
The inflatables will visit:
There's no minimum age requirement to join in the fun, but children will need to be able to swim at least 25 metres unaided, while kids with floatation devices won't be allowed onto the inflatable course.
Normal pool entry fees apply, but families needn't worry about making a booking.
Please read Shellharbour Council pool's Inflatable Pool Toy Rules HERE.
