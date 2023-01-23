Childcare centre and group home planned for Corrimal Princes Highway block

A development featuring a 105-space childcare centre centre and a group home for disabled residents is planned for Corrimal.
The proposal would also include the provision of respite day care.
The battle-axe block has an entrance off Midgley Street via an unnamed road that also services several other properties.
However the building would sit along the Princes Highway, at the Albert Street intersection.
The site was previously in line for seven townhouses, however that development application was withdrawn in 2021.
The two-storey childcare centre would include 105 places for children aged 0-6.
There would be 40 places for the 3-6-year age group, 35 for the 2-3-years and 30 for the 0-2s.
The childcare centre would be run by Thrive, a Sydney-based company which also runs a centre in Coniston.
The group home would be a three-storey development, providing six separate units with a large communal area.
"The proposed development will deliver significant social benefits to community members living with a disability by addressing the need for affordable and accessible accommodation which establishes a home like environment, affords more privacy and flexibility in daily living, and fosters opportunities for increased participation in the local community," the development application stated.
Vehicle access to the the group home will be via Midgley Street, while new arrangements will need to be made to allow Princes Highway access to the childcare centre and basement car park.
This would see the removal of 44 trees along the western side of the highway to construct a deceleration lane into the site.
A new 1.5-metre wide pedestrian path is proposed along the western side of the deceleration lane.
An exemption request has been lodged because the building breaks the nine-metre height limit for the site.
The height of the childcare centre 11.8 metres - 31 per cent over the maximum height allowed.
The group home comes in at 10.9 metres and the lift overrun at 10.6 metres.
"Despite the proposed contraventions of the building height standard, the development results in a built form that exhibits quality design and appropriately responds to the site's topography and constraints," the exemption request lodged as part of the development application stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
