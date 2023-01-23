Illawarra Mercury
Childcare centre and group home planned for Corrimal Princes Highway block

Updated January 23 2023
An artist's impression of the childcare centre and group home proposed to be built on a section of the Princes Highway at Corrimal. The childcare centre would provide spaces for more than 100 children. Picture by Kennedy Associates Architects

A development featuring a 105-space childcare centre centre and a group home for disabled residents is planned for Corrimal.

