Police investigating after dog thrown from cliff at Mount Keira

Police have launched an investigation into an apparent act of animal cruelty after a seriously injured dog was found at the base of a cliff at Mount Keira on Sunday.
The injured and emaciated Australian bulldog was found in an upside-down kennel at the base of an escarpment after a bushwalker heard a dog yelping while walking near Clive Bissell Drive about 8.30am.
The bushwalker alerted police after finding the dog.
Officers from Wollongong Police District, Police Rescue and the Bomb Disposal Unit, as well as SES volunteers, attended the scene and carried out a rescue operation to retrieve the dog.
The dog was taken to a vet, but sadly he had to be euthanised because of his poor condition and injuries.
Police believe the kennel was thrown from the cliff in the early hours of Sunday.
Police are forensically examining the kennel.
Investigators also urge anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with dashcam footage who drove through the area on Sunday morning, to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
