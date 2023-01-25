It's a cliche to say someone "fell into" a career or hobby, but it's an expression that rings true for Darrell Shephard and softball.
Mr Shephard was teaching at his primary school in 1978 and coaching the school's rugby league team when the opportunity opened up to also coach softball.
"No-one would take the softball team, so I thought 'how hard would that be'? So I started coaching," the Gerringong resident said.
"A friend from a local comp then said 'why don't you put a team in'? And I was hooked."
It kick-started a more than four-decade obsession for Mr Shephard, who has been involved with the sport at a local, state, national and international level.
The Illawarra stalwart's list of achievements include umpiring in more than 90 international matches; serving as Softball NSW Umpires Association president for 16 years; being Illawarra Softball Association's umpire in chief for more than two decades; and being named life member of the Dapto Softball Club.
Amidst the highlights also feature receiving the Wollongong Lord Mayor sporting recognition award in 2001, and twice being named Softball NSW Umpires Associations' umpire of the year (1999 and 2009).
Mr Shephard can now add another accolade to his growing cabinet after he was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) this Australia Day for service to softball.
"I'm very proud, I've been waiting to tell my family," the father-of-three told the Mercury.
"I think it's special that the people in softball who nominated me felt that I was so worthy of it, and then they decided to award it to me. I've been involved in softball since 1978, and it's just something that I've loved doing.
"For the people I've been with all of that time, my softball family, to feel like I deserve this award, it's really touched me."
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.