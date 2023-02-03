Iconic Australian homewares brand, Linen House, has launched an exciting collection in partnership with talented Australian creator and artist, Grotti Lotti, also known as Casey Manson.
The collection features three incredible pieces of work from Grotti Lotti, available to purchase as quilt cover sets and European pillowcases, as well as feature cushions.
The designs have been selected from Casey's painted artwork and are digitally printed on a silky soft cotton sateen with a plain-dyed reverse.
Each design is unique and follows Casey's signature loose and colourful contemporary style.
Linen House co-founder Michele Duncan said supporting a female artist like Casey has been an absolute joy, and that her energetic, Australiana-style designs paired with explosions of colour and character, perfectly complemented Linen House's range.
"When designing our collections we always ensure whatever is being produced will have an intimate connection with the buyer, and the same goes for Casey's incredible art.
Artwork and bed linen are very personal pieces, both of which aim to enhance a space and captivate a viewer," Michele said.
My Energy Is My Currency is a unique design that is thoughtful and earthy as well as relaxing.
"I became completely immersed in this piece - based on some dried protea flowers from my mum's block. The title is based on the notion that energy is interchangeable.
It's not always about the final product, but the energy that goes into the piece that gives it life and captivates others," Casey said.
Just Start Somewhere is bright, loose and fresh. It includes Casey's favourite colours and is centered around native blooms.
The piece's deep, earthy greens highlight her feelings of Zen when among nature, and are sure to create a calming bedroom.
Blow It Up is an abstract of Casey's own heart and mind - think thick brush strokes and pops of colour.
Created after a small break, Casey put brush to canvas, allowing herself to create without rules or expectations.
"I'm so excited to have worked with Linen House on this bespoke collection. It has long been a dream of mine to create textiles from my work," Casey said.
"I am beyond proud of this collection, from my home studio to your homes, I hope you love them."
