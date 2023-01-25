Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Bright blue sky's the limit for the Illawarra's newest citizens

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
January 26 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Excited: East Corrimal's Sharmin Akter and Moktadir Rahman are among Australia's newest citizens. Picture: Wesley Longergan

Almost 7000 kilometres from his Bangladesh birthplace, even further from the "raining, congested" London of his masters study years, Moktadir Rahman looked into the Australian sky and saw his future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.