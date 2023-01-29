Bodyjar, Gyroscope touring together and stopping by Wollongong

Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong to host Bodyjar, Gyroscope as part of Australian tour

By Newsroom
January 30 2023 - 9:07am
Two of Australia's most loved punk-rock bands will join forces and return to two of their favourite stomping grounds in Newcastle and Wollongong this March.

