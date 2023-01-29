Bodyjar, Gyroscope touring together and stopping by Wollongong

Two of Australia's most loved punk-rock bands will join forces and return to two of their favourite stomping grounds in Newcastle and Wollongong this March.
Bodyjar and Gyroscope Both bands have promised to double down and leave the venues without a roof, according to the show promoters, "so be prepared to leave without a face as it is guaranteed to be rocked off".
The dual-headline show will stop by Towradgi Beach Hotel & Waves on Saturday March 11, and The Cambridge Hotel in Newcastle on Friday March 10.
Bodyjar will also headline Sydney's Sin Or Swim punk cruise on March 12 alongside Gyroscope.
Already the event calendar for the Illawarra is beginning to fill up - By The C and SummerSalt festivals saw thousands head to Fairy Meadow at the weekend, while Yours and Owls has just announced they'll utilise the same venue at Easter for the Lazy Mountain all ages music festival.
Other big-name artists are also set to make touring announcements for Wollongong in coming days.
Tickets for the Wollongong show are through Moshtix.com.au.
