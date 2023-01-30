A former child prison in the Illawarra is being sold, with the potential to be redeveloped into housing, child care or a retirement village, as youth services in the region grapple with limited funding.
The site that was once home to Keelong Juvenile Justice Centre is now for sale via Expressions of Interest.
The 2.73 hectare site in Cordeaux Heights is owned by charity Father Chris Riley's Youth off the Streets and the not for profit operated two residential services - one for young Aboriginal men and another to rehabilitate young first-time crime offenders - as well as a small school, Craig Davis College, for students who don't fit within the mainstream school system.
According to the school's 2021 annual report, the college provided education between years 9 and 12 to 34 students and employed 10 staff, including four teachers.
The Mercury understands that Youth off the Streets is moving its Illawarra operations to another, more suitable site.
Prior to being owned by Youth off the Streets, the site was home to Keelong Juvenile Justice Centre. At the time of its closure in 2008, the jail housed about two dozen young inmates, and much of the original structure remains on site, selling agent Taleah Thomas from Colliers said.
"[The current owners] converted some of the cells into laundry rooms and storage rooms," she said. "It's got a lot of history."
The facility was opened in 1978 as the Keelong Remand Centre, the first juvenile justice centre in NSW, and became Keelong Juvenile Justice Centre in 1990.
After its closure as a detention centre, a number of uses were floated for the site, including being turned into a culinary school, after the property was bought by former Lord Mayor and Lagoon owner George Harrison for $2.75 million in 2012.
A 16-year-old boy was allegedly raped after being moved from the shut down site in 2012 and into an overcrowded juvenile justice centre on the Central Coast.
The next chapter for the Staff Road site could include childcare, another college or an aged care facility, but Ms Thomas said from a development perspective the "highest and best use" would be a small subdivision.
Two weeks into the selling campaign, Ms Thomas said interest had been strong in the steep block.
The sale comes at a critical time for youth services in the region.
CEO of Southern Youth and Family Services Narelle Clay said the grant-dependent sector was struggling to keep up with rising inflation.
"What happens if you don't get enough money to meet the increased costs, your service reduces," she said.
"We've had a number of services reducing, and that's unsustainable."
Ms Clay said accommodation and education were two areas where there was a particular need for young people in the region.
A spokesperson for the Department of Education said every child would have a place at their local government school.
"The Department provides support options for students with special learning needs," the spokesperson said. "This may include extra support within their local school, specialist support classes or schools for specific purposes."
Youth off the Streets was contacted for comment, but did not respond by deadline.
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14, Kids Helpline 1800 551 800.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.