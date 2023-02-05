As the John Paul Young song goes, "Love is in the air". With just one week to go until Valentine's Day, it's time to start making plans to impress your love on the most romantic day of the year.
Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14 and sometimes called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, originated as a Christian feast day in honour of two Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine, before it morphed into a day to celebrate lovers sometime around the 15th century.
We have put together a list of some of the best ways to celebrate in the Illawarra with your loved one, from a high tea to a romantic dinner, a picnic or even a child-friendly venue.
If you are looking to forgo the usual Valentine's Day dinner, Hideaway Lane at Wollongong is hosting high tea.
The extra special high tea includes an elegantly set table complete with seasonal florals, candles and vintage tea sets, making it a perfect setting to share with your loved one.
You will receive a selection of sweet and savoury delights served with a selection of teas and freshly-made lemonade.
You are also welcome to bring your own bubbles to toast the day.
Cost is $75 per person and there are two sittings; 2pm-4pm and 6pm-8pm.
Details: Information/bookings here.
Steamers Bar and Grill in Wollongong is claiming to be the most romantic place to celebrate Valentine's Day thanks to its breathtaking water views, creative cocktails and special sweetheart inspired menu.
While you can choose from the standard a la carte menu, Steamers' executive chef has also designed a special sharing menu featuring a butter board, crostini, burrata, steamed lobster, noodle dish, woodfired tomahawk cutlet or king prawns and surf 'n' turf, followed by a melted chocolate pot for dessert.
There will be live music by James Vaan.
Once included in the 50 most romantic restaurants in Australia by restaurant-booking website OpenTable, Rookie Eatery in Wollongong certainly has a lot to live up to when it comes to romance.
Rookie Eatery specialises in Australian cuisine while taking inspiration from both eastern and western cultures.
An on-site herb garden provides the kitchen with a range of Indigenous and introduced herbs, while ingredients are also sourced from South Coast' suppliers.
With a commitment to use only the freshest in-season ingredients, the menu changes often but sample menus can be found on the website. A banquet menu is also available.
The Lagoon Seafood Restaurant in North Wollongong is aiming to take the stress out of Valentine's Day by not only providing dinner and drinks, but a gift as well.
The restaurant is offering two dining options; a hot and cold seafood platter for two, or a four-course set menu which offers a choice of four entrees and four mains. Both options include stone baked bread to start and a choice of two desserts.
For an additional cost, the restaurant can even arrange to have a bouquet of roses waiting for your loved one.
Palisade Kitchen & Bar Novotel Wollongong Northbeach will be offering a Lover's Seafood Experience consisting of a glass of sparkling wine on arrival, three-course shared seafood menu, onsite parking and a lover's rose for $119 a head or $107 for Accor Plus members.
Enjoying an enviable location overlooking the iconic Belmore Basin on Wollongong Harbour is Harbourfront Seafood Restaurant.
The restaurant is set over three levels, with each offering stunning views of north Wollongong and the coast, and has been a hit with those looking for romance for more than 30 years.
The restaurant, which won a national award for best formal seafood restaurant in 2018, will be pulling out all stops on Valentine's Day.
There is a special two- or three- course lunchtime set menu and a three-course dinner option where you get a choice of four entrees, four mains and four desserts.
Or you can choose from not one, but two seafood platter options, both of which come with dessert.
If cost of living pressures are getting you down, or you would simply rather be out in nature than inside a restaurant, why not pack a picnic and head outside with your Valentine.
You can celebrate Valentine's Day with brunch, lunch or even a twilight dinner. And best of all, you can even take the kids with you if you choose.
There are literally dozens of picnic-friendly parks, beaches or even national or regional parks in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
Among them is Flagstaff Hill Park, which juts out into the Pacific Ocean overlooking Wollongong Harbour.
If you haven't got time to pack a picnic simply grab a takeaway from one of the nearby eateries.
Afterwards, take a stroll out to Wollongong breakwater, which is home to one of Wollongong's famous lighthouses.
Businesses such as Perrie & Peach Styling Co in Wollongong can take the stress out of special occasions by creating a luxury picnic experience for you.
They set the scene by creating a beautiful setting complete with low table, cushions and a table setting complete with glassware, tableware and cutlery, flowers and candles. A bottle of wine, grazing box for two and chocolates completes the picnic.
Want to make a night of it? Why not get a room.
Novotel Wollongong Northbeach has a range of rooms available on February 14 starting from $310 a night, some with ocean views, and even less for Accor Plus members.
Headlands at Austinmer Beach still has a range of two-bedroom rooms available, including a penthouse apartment for $792.
Bulli Beach Tourist Park has deluxe two bedroom cabins with beach view for $192.
If you want to celebrate Valentine's Day but will have the kids in tow, why not book a table at the Woonona Bulli RSL Club.
The club prides itself on being family-friendly, and the brasserie has an extensive menu of signature dishes, burgers, pizzas, pastas, classics, shared plates and sides, as well as a kids' menu. There are also daily specials.
With Valentine's Day falling on a Tuesday, members can take advantage of the Family Pizza Deal on Monday and Tuesday nights, where you can get two pizzas from the brasserie menu, a garlic bread and and a bowl of chips for $45, which you can wash down with a $5 jug of soft drink.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
