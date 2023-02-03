Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and while that is good news for those who are loved up, for those not in a relationship, it can be a source of anxiety.
Valentine's Day, which is celebrated on February 14 and sometimes called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, originated as a Christian feast day in honour of two Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine, before it morphed into a day to celebrate lovers sometime around the 15th century.
Nowadays, Valentine's Day sees loved up couples celebrate with roses, romantic dinners and sometimes marriage proposals, and is a chance for school children in particular to profess their love for someone via the phrase, "Will you be my Valentine?", or anonymously through a card or gift.
For those wanting to find love, there are several events in the Illawarra and further afield where singles can mingle.
Whether you want to take part in speed dating, find love in the great outdoors, or meet on a nightclub dancefloor, Cupid will be ready to take aim at those ready to wear their hearts on their sleeves.
Wollongong singles can help the environment and find love at the same time by taking part in a special Bushcare for Singles event.
The event, for singles aged 18-35), has been organised by Wollongong City Council's Gilmore Park Bushcare group.
The "singles working bee" is aimed at people who want to meet other environmentally-minded folks.
There'll be no awkward speed dating questions, just a chance to meet others and learn some new bush regeneration skills.
You can also forget dressing to impress, with participants asked to wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants, enclosed shoes, gloves (if you have them) a water bottle and protection - sun protection that is!
Meet at Gilmore Park, at the corner of Reserve and Gilmore streets (next to the tennis courts), and look out for the Bushcare sign.
All genders and sexualities welcome. Everyone is asked to write your preferred pronoun on your name tag.
Details: Bushcare for Singles, Saturday, February 18, 9am-11am, Gilmore Park, Wollongong. More information here
SocialLife wine bar at Berry is hoping to help patrons fall in love ahead of Valentine's Day thanks to a speed dating event it has planned for Thursday, February 9.
Organisers said the evening, hosted by DJ Nana Blade, was an opportunity to uncover a whole world of clever, attractive, fun-loving singles aged between 30 and 50.
The "introvert-friendly" format is geared to help you find the person of your dreams and follows the success of a previous event.
Ticket are $55 each, which includes unlimited drinks during the two-hour event as well as a shared grazing boards.
Details: SocialLife Speed Dating event, Thursday, February 9, 6pm-8pm, 3/68 Albert Street, Berry. More information here
If you like the idea of finding love the old-fashioned way - on a nightclub dancefloor, the Ishq Wala Love Valentine's Night at TUSK nightclub might be for you.
Ishq Wala Love is a song made famous by the Bollywood film, Student of the Year, and will be the theme of this Valentine's party.
DJ MAK and DJ ROSH will get the dancefloor pumping at this event to celebrate love Bollywood-style.
Punjabi Bhangra and South Indian music will pump all night long as you search for love or celebrate with your loved one.
This is not a designated singles event, and there is a $100 prize for the best dressed couple, but if you are open to finding love on the dancefloor like many a couple before you, including this writer, why not give it a go.
Details: Ishq Wala Love Valentine's Night at TUSK, Friday, February 10, 8pm-3am, 77 Crown Street, Wollongong. Entry is $20. More information/bookings here
Thank you for reading this free article from our newsroom. You can support local journalism by subscribing here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.