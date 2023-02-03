Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Things to Do

From bushcare to speed dating: Three ways to find love in the Illawarra this Valentine's Day

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated February 3 2023 - 11:39am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Love in the outdoors: Clementina Velasco, pictured, with Emmett Weatherford, has arranged a Bushcare for Singles event this month. Picture: Adam McLean.

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and while that is good news for those who are loved up, for those not in a relationship, it can be a source of anxiety.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.