Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Council fears 'fire sale' plans for Lake Illawarra site

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 12:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong councillors Tania Brown and Linda Campbell at the Lake Illawarra area that the state government is looking at upgrading. Picture by Adam McLean

Wollongong City councillors are pushing back against state government interest in developing a waterside stretch of Lake Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.