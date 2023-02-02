Council fears 'fire sale' plans for Lake Illawarra site

Wollongong City councillors are pushing back against state government interest in developing a waterside stretch of Lake Illawarra.
In December last year the government announced the strip of land known as Kully Bay East Park was "surplus to requirements".
It called for businesses, not-for-profits and members of the community to identify potential future uses for the eight-hectare site.
A government spokesman said last year that the call for ideas was not an indication that the land was up for sale.
"We know how popular Lake Illawarra and the foreshore is with the community, and we are excited to see what proposals are put forward to breathe new life into this part of the site," said Deputy Secretary, Homes, Property and Development at the Department of Planning and Environment Leon Walker.
However Wollongong City councillor Ann Martin has tabled a notice of motion at Monday night's council meeting, branding it a "fire sale".
"Community members and Paul Scully MP have called out this process that is occurring leading up to the NSW state election, without any consideration for the complex issues around the future potential of the site," Cr Martin's motion stated.
It called on council to write to the government requesting the immediate end to the expressions of interest process into the site as well as any potential sale plans.
Fellow Ward 3 councillor Linda Martin has thrown her support behind Cr Martin's motion.
"We are only weeks out from a NSW election and the expressions of interest in this land were called just before Christmas, a very busy time when people are focussed on other things," Cr Campbell commented.
"Did the NSW government really expect to sell off this land quickly and quietly while no one was looking?"
Deputy Lord Mayor Tania Brown suggested the move may have been designed to beat the start of the caretaker period that kicks in before the state election.
"The community deserves the opportunity to engage in this process and have their say on the future of this significant site," Cr Brown said.
The issue will be debated at Monday night's Wollongong council meeting.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
