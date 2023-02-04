Tanya Plibersek in town to launch state Labor candidate's push for Heathcote

Federal minister Tanya Plibersek was in Stanwell Park on Saturday to launch the campaign for Heathcote Labor candidate Maryanne Stuart.
Ms Stuart won preselection for the state seat in late November and will run against incumbent Lee Evans for the third time.
"The contrast between candidates like Maryanne and the Coalition couldn't be more clear," said Ms Plibersek, the federal Environment Minister.
"Here we have someone who is working every day to make things better for everyone."
The seat of Heathcote is unusual in that it includes both sections of the Illawarra and southern Sydney.
With the last electoral boundary redistribution it stretches as far south as to take in Bulli, which was previously in Ryan Park's Keira electorate.
The result is an electorate of two parts, which can sometimes have distinct and different needs.
"After 12 years in office, the Liberals under Dominic Perrottet are not listening to our community," Ms Stuart said.
"We see in issues like the neglect of Heathcote Rd that they clearly think Heathcote is a safe seat that doesn't need their attention. We have listened and will work hard to get our area the infrastructure, health care and education services we need and deserve."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
