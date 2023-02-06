They are a group of mates who repair donated mobility scooters and wheelchairs for cancer patients.
But when Keith Wilson points out a $25,000 mobility scooter which can be hired for a one-off fee of $20, you understand what a difference the Illawarra Cancer Carers make.
"People will donate them to us and then we'll fix them in the workshop and make sure that they're alright and then we we give them out to people," the group's mobility equipment co-ordinator Keith Wilson said.
Now the group is looking to re-home a collection of repaired mobility scooters to cancer patients in need.
"It will be good if there's people in the community that can't get NDIS [National Disability Insurance Scheme] or My Aged Care, to give them a wheelchair when they need it," he said.
"A lot of people don't know we're here with these wheelchairs."
Most people contact the service, Mr Wilson explained, while they are either waiting for funding or when they "aren't sick enough to get the funding".
The Mercury recently reported on the high cost of healthcare for cancer patients, with the out-of-pocket costs to someone with blood cancer ranging from $5,000 to $11,000.
Cancer patients can hire these aids for as long as necessary.
Most mobility vehicles are donated to Cancer Carers are from patients who have either upgraded to a new chair or are donated by family members of a loved one who has died.
Mr Wilson, who has a 24-year history of volunteering with the Illawarra Cancer Carers, loves seeing scooters and wheelchairs leave the garage.
"It gives us a lot of satisfaction. I think everybody's happy to see one go," he said.
"To see some of the people that come to look at them and they're really struggling."
And it's not just the Illawarra that benefits from the group's skills.
A cancer patient from Bathurst, in the state's central west, was due in Wollongong to pick-up a scooter but had to cancel the road trip.
No problem, said Mr Wilson. If need be he will personally deliver it to the patient, he told the Mercury.
The group is keen to help even more people and is keen for even more community involvement.
Cancer patients and their families or carers can contact Keith Wilson on 0412 466 017 for more information about loaning a wheelchair or mobility scooter.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
