Shellharbour City Council could sell off part of a suburban street despite objections from some city councillors and residents.
At a meeting in November, council voted in favour of a plan to sell off a strip of road reserve in Allens Lane, Shellharbour Village, to Shellharbour Village Apartments.
The unused section of road reserve - that leads into a public car park - adjoins the apartments now under development at 43 Addison Street.
The proposed sale would net council $700,000 but the three Labor councillors opposed the move, suggesting the price tag wasn't value for money.
The Labor councillors also feared the move would set a benchmark price for other developers looking to buy council land.
As part of the procedure, the proposed road closure and sale was placed on public exhibition.
Council received 10 submissions, seven of which opposed the sale, according to documents that will go before councillors at Tuesday night's meeting.
The objections included concern that the sale would mean the land was not available for future road widening and the planned inclusion of two parking spaces placed them too close to the entrance to the lane.
Fears were also expressed that the sale of the land might lead to it being built on at a later stage.
The Shellharbour council papers state the objections had been dealt with and did not stand in the way of the sale proceeding.
"After careful consideration and consultation with appropriate council officers, it has been determined that all concerns in relation to the proposed road closure have been suitably addressed," council papers stated.
"The partial road closure will not have a detrimental effect on the usage of Allens Lane or compromise public safety.
"The proposed road closure is not expected to result in any significant changes or worsening of existing safety, traffic flow or parking concerns."
When council sells land as the result of a road closure, it is required to allocate that money to other road work projects.
"In this case, the proceeds from the sale will be allocated to the Tripoli Way Extension Albion Park Bypass Project in accordance with the previous resolution of council," the papers stated.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
