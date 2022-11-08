Illawarra Mercury
Conflict over Shellharbour City Council land sale

Glen Humphries
Glen Humphries
November 8 2022 - 7:22pm
The section of road reserve in Shellharbour Village will be sold to a developer by Shellharbour City Council.

Almost a million dollars will go to the long-awaited Tripoli Way bypass at Albion Park after Shellharbour City councillors voted to sell off some land despite objections from Labor councillors.

