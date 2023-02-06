Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Horror day for Illawarra hospitals as delays force paramedics to park at 711

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 6 2023 - 8:19pm, first published 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ambulances queued on Darling Street as there was no space left in the bays outside the hospital. Picture: Sylvia Liber.

Paramedics at Wollongong Hospital were forced to line up down the street, with some resorting to finding a park in the neighbouring 711 service station, due to long delays and an influx of patients at the emergency department.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.