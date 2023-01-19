Illawarra Mercury
Hospital job blitz spruiks 'healthy work-life balance' for staff

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated January 19 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 2:30pm
Wollongong Hospital NSWNMA branch president Bianca Vergouw applauded the district effort to fill vacancies, but said nurses were still "not feeling it on the floor".

Illawarra hospital bosses have been on a jobs blitz this summer, spruiking the region's "healthy work-life balance" to attract new workers to the understaffed health system.

