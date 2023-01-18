Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Rental crisis to worsen as thousands start at UOW in autumn, fear students

Zaina A Sayeda
By Zaina A Sayeda
Updated January 18 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nina Roy* has finally been successful in finding an affordable, suitable and safe accommodation after hunting for months. Picture by Robert Peet

All the UOW student Nina Roy asked for was a quaint little place to call home where she wasn't exploited by the landlord or in constant fear of being broken into.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zaina A Sayeda

Zaina A Sayeda

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.