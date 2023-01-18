One would only have to read the left cheek of ex-Finks bikie Troy Fornaciari to know the plea to his latest charges.
Illawarra's most colourful criminal, known for his tremendous facial ink including the words "Not Guilty", has confirmed he will fight allegations he supplied meth and threatened a man with a knife in Dapto last year.
Fornaciari, 35, appeared before Wollongong Local Court via video link from the South Coast Correctional Centre on Wednesday, where he has remained since his arrest in May.
Defence lawyer Matthew Kwan entered pleas of not guilty on Fornaciari's behalf to commercial drug supply, using an offensive weapon in company, wounding, and intimidation - with a fifth charge withdrawn and dismissed.
Police will allege Fornaciari, in the company of a co-accused, bashed and threatened a man with a knife in a Dapto home on May 13 last year.
Police arrested Fornaciari five days later in Liverpool, with further investigation resulting in a charge of supplying 250 grams of methamphetamine the month prior.
Magistrate Claire Girotto committed the matter to trial, noting no witnesses will be required and that a brief of evidence has been served.
Fornaciari responded, "thanks miss, have a lovely day".
He will return to Wollongong District Court on February 14 where he will receive a trial date.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
