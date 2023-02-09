Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Dragons playmaker Jayden Sullivan faces court on driving charge

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated February 9 2023 - 2:55pm, first published 2:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St George Illawarra playmaker Jayden Sullivan escaped conviction when he faced Nowra Local Court. Picture by Anna Warr.

St George Illawarra Dragons star Jayden Sullivan has escaped without a conviction after pleading guilty to driving while suspended.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.