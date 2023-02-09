St George Illawarra Dragons star Jayden Sullivan has escaped without a conviction after pleading guilty to driving while suspended.
The 21-year-old from Kembla Grange faced Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, February 7, after pleading guilty last month.
Police said Sullivan was stopped on the Princes Highway at Tomerong early on December 16, when he was driving a white Mitsubishi Triton ute at 103 in an 80 zone.
Checks revealed his licence had been suspended from November 15, 2022, to February 14, 2023, due to demerit points.
Defence solicitor Sam Saadat told the court Sullivan was not aware of the suspension, but knew it was a possibility because of his driving fines.
He said Sullivan had been through plenty of adversity in his life, but had turned it around through sport and was now supporting his family.
Mr Saadat described Sullivan as "a good young man" who had accepted responsibility for his actions.
Magistrate Lisa Viney said people had to be sure about their licence being valid before attempting to drive.
She noted Sullivan was an active member of the community, participated in community programs, and prided himself in not letting people down.
She decided not to record a conviction under the circumstances.
