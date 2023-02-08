GATES OPEN
Gates open at WIN Stadium (46 Harbour Street) at 5.30pm.
The event will start with the NSW Cup trial match between Illawarra St George Dragons and Sydney Roosters at 5.45pm
Followed by the main event at 8.05pm, Illawarra St George Dragons v St Helens RFC.
The all star legends touch footy game will be the curtain raiser for the big night, featuring key figures with links to the Super League and the Dragons this will kick off at 7:10pm.
An inflatable pass the ball game will be set up outside Gate A with the first 250 kids to hit the target receiving a free Dragons flag
There will be a half time fireworks show from the beach behind the stadium.
TRANSPORT
The closest train station to WIN Stadium on Harbour Street is Wollongong a 16 minute walk via Burelli Street or 18 minute walk via the Crown Street Mall.
A free shuttle service will run between the Wollongong Train Station and WIN Stadium on game day and starts two hours before kick-off. The bus picks up from Wollongong Station and makes its way down Burelli Street to WIN Stadium. The frequency of the bus runs to the train timetable of City Rail both ways.
At the conclusion of the game the bus makes return trips from WIN Stadium to Wollongong Station for up to one hour post match. Plan your public transit trip at www.transportnsw.info
A taxi rank is located across the road from WIN Stadium outside the Steelers Club. There is also an additional taxi rank located adjacent to WIN Entertainment Centre on the corner of Crown and Harbour Streets
WHERE TO PARK
There are approximately 1,200 parking spaces located within close proximity, and only a few minutes walking distance, from WIN Stadium and WIN Entertainment Centre.
Pay and Display machines operate on a number of on-street and off-street parking spaces in the city centre.
WHO ARE THE NAMES TO WATCH?
St Helens are coming to Wollongong after winning the 2022 Super League Betfred premiership. Big names to watch on the English side are English internationals James Roby, Jack Welsby, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees and Tommy Makinson.
Konrad Hurrell, Will Hopoate, Sione Mata'utia, Agnatius Paasi and Curtis Sironen are also in the line-up.
For the Dragons Treigh Stewart, who will line up at fullback with Tyrell Sloan away competing in the NRL All Stars match. Connor Muhleisen will partner veteran Moses Mbye in the halves, while development players Josh Coric, Jackson Shereb and Sione Finau have also been named in the squad.
The full list of the Dragon's squad is here.
OTHER THINGS
MOBILITY ACCESS
For the mobility-impaired there is access through external entry gates (at ground level with no steps).
