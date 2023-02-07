St George Illawarra fans will get a good glimpse of the next generation after Anthony Griffin revealed his line-up for their first hit-out of 2023.
The Dragons will take on Super League powerhouse St Helens in a pre-season trial at WIN Stadium on Saturday night, with coach Griffin revealing a youthful squad for the game on Tuesday afternoon.
In the absence of a host of stars - including Ben Hunt (rested), and Jack de Belin, Jayden Su'A and Jack Bird (all injured) - plenty of young talent will get their chance to stake their claims for a jersey this NRL season.
Headlining this list of talent is Batemans Bay product Treigh Stewart, who will line up at fullback with Tyrell Sloan away competing in the NRL All Stars match. Connor Muhleisen will partner veteran Moses Mbye in the halves, while development players Josh Coric, Jackson Shereb and Sione Finau have also been named in the squad.
St George Illawarra's extended bench will also feature train-and-trial players Haele Finau, Zac Herring, Jett Liu, Alex Lobb, Dylan Egan, Toby Couchman and Joshua Cook also feature on the extended bench.
Among the 28 players also named is former Wests Tigers hooker Jacob Liddle, who will wear the No.9 jersey, while fellow recruits Ben Murdoch-Masila and Nick Lui-Toso are also set to play.
Dragons extended squad:
1. Treigh Stewart
2. Mathew Feagai
3. Moses Suli
4. Zac Lomax
5. Mikaele Ravalawa
6. Connor Muhleisen
7. Moses Mbye
8. Francis Molo
9. Jacob Liddle
10. Blake Lawrie
11. Ben Murdoch-Masila
12. William Burns
13. Jaiyden Hunt
Interchange:
14. Tautau Moga
15. Max Feagai
16. Michael Molo
17. Joshua Coric
18. Nick Lui-Toso
19. Dan Russell
20. Haele Finau
21. Sione Finau
22. Alex Lobb
23. Savelio Tamale
24. Jackson Shereb
25. Joshua Cook
26. Toby Couchman
27. Zac Herring
28. Dylan Egan.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
