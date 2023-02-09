A Stanwell Park family has lost their second vehicle to flooding in a year, after a blue sedan washed out to the beach.
Driving instructor Sharon Van Damme lives 300 metres away from the beach but that wasn't far enough to stop her car from being swept away by floodwaters.
"It was parked in the driveway - that's how high the water came," Ms Van Damme said.
She was in the Sydney suburb of Illawong when she got a call from a friend who had seen a Facebook video of her car being carried along the overflowing creek at the southern end of Stanwell Park Beach.
Less than 12 months earlier, their collectible V8 SS parked at home was wrecked in floodwaters - though it wasn't swept away.
She blamed Wollongong City Council for not clearing out nearby creeks or building sufficient infrastructure.
"We pay exorbitant rates here and we have no kerb and guttering," she said.
"There's only one drain our in our entire street and it's in front of our house."
Ms Van Damme initially feared the car had been washed out to sea but it was found stuck among debris at the base of a cliff at Stanwell Park.
While she was going to see what she could salvage, Ms Van Damme felt the insurance wouldn't cover the cost of a new car, especially given she would need to install dual controls so as to teach learners.
Meanwhile, a public bus was trapped on Sea Cliff Bridge during the wild storms.
The bus was crossing the bridge and ended up trapped by one landslip and flowing water behind it and a second one just off the northern end of the bridge.
"It was not submerged in deep water or anything," an SES spokesman said.
"But the road was quite flooded for parts of the time. No-one was in danger - there was a landslip in front, a landslip behind. The bus couldn't go around it, couldn't go over it so they were stuck."
The spokesman said an SES vehicle with high clearance - known as a Unimog - took 10 people off the bus and delivered them to the Coalcliff Community Hall.
Wollongong City Council crews were on site to clean up the debris from the landslips and the Sea Cliff Bridge will remain closed until that work is completed.
On the northern side of the bridge, vehicles were lined up on the side of the road in both directions due to the second landslip.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.