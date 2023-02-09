Illawarra Mercury
Flooding rains, storms cause havoc in the Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated February 9 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 4:55pm
Severe storms on Thursday brought intense rainfall to the Illawarra which flooded roads, caused at least one landslide and even washed a car out to sea.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

