The efforts of six lifeguards who helped save a boy struck by lightning at Little Lake on Australia Day have been honoured by Shellharbour City Council.
The council lifeguards provided first aid to the boy while waiting for an ambulance.
They were presented with certificates before Tuesday night's meeting and mayor Chris Homer praised them on the floor of chambers.
"It was literally a bolt from the blue, a freak accident that came out of nowhere," Cr Homer said.
"Fortunately, six Shellharbour City Council lifeguards were nearby and attended the incident.
"I want to pay tribute to these council lifeguards who provided medical care and support following the incident.
"It would have been an extremely confronting situation to be faced with, and yet they remained calm and showed tremendous professionalism and skill."
Cr Homer said news the boy was making a full recovery was "nothing short of a miracle".
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
