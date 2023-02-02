Illawarra Mercury
Update: boy struck by lightning at Warilla beach on road to full recovery

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:27pm, first published 1:01pm
Clockwise from left: The moment the lightning struck at the Warilla beach. Picture by 9News; NSW Ambulance chief inspector Terry Morrow and a Toll rescue helicopter at the scene.

Illawarra first responders are celebrating with news a 10-year-old boy struck by lightning at Warilla on Australia Day is expected to make a full recovery.

