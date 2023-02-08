More than 70 townhouses planned for rural Kembla Grange street

Plans for a large townhouse development on a rural property at Kembla Grange have been lodged with Wollongong City Council.
The plans features 10 separate development applications lodged that cover a "super lot" totalling 78 two-storey townhouses along a stretch of Sheaffes Road, between West Dapto Road and Paynes Road at Kembla Grange.
"Whilst this coordinated design approach provides for integration of housing across these lots, to facilitate a stage construction approach and separate future strata titling arrangements, separate DAs have been compiled for each allotment accordingly," the development applications state.
Overall plans for the subdivision include a further 15 lots immediately south of the townhouses; though those lots were not the subject of the development applications now before council.
Nine of the lots will each feature eight townhouses, with six built on the one remaining lot.
In those nine lots, plans show four townhouses in blocks of two backing up to Sheaffes Road, with the other four behind them.
Access will be via a new road constructed parallel to Sheaffes Road
The six-townhouse block will feature three connected units along Sheaffes Road, with another three behind them.
Access to the six-townhouse block will be via a side street constructed off Sheaffes Road.
All-up the 10-lot development will stretch along just over 400 metres of Sheaffes Road.
"This land is located in the heart of the West Dapto Urban release area and forms part of the northern area of the West Dapto Road/Sheaffes Road (south) neighbourhood plan," the application stated.
In terms of traffic, a study lodged as part of the applications stated that new collector roads would be built to deal with the increase in vehicle movements.
All residents in the subdivision would have to enter Sheaffes Road by one of the two intersections to be constructed - there would be no direct driveway access onto Sheaffes Road.
The study stated both Sheaffes Road and the West Dapto Road intersection could handle the expected extra traffic volume.
The development applications are on public exhibition until February 20.
