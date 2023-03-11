The tradition of high tea dates back to around 1840 in England when Queen Victoria's friend, Anna, the seventh Duchess of Bedford, complained she of a "sinking feeling" during the late afternoon.
She requested a small meal of cake or sandwiches to accompany her cup of tea to get through to her late evening dinner, and the tradition of afternoon tea was born. After she invited others to join her, the tradition took off and gradually made its way from the wealthy upper class to the middle class.
The word 'high' is said to be a reference to taking afternoon tea on a high-backed chair at a table, as opposed to a parlour, and today's high teas are decadent affairs that include a mix of sweet and savoury treats served with tea or even better, a glass of bubbles.
Hideaway Lane opened in Wollongong late last year primarily as a cooking school but pretty soon found its vintage high teas, held on the last weekend of each month, were a hit.
Each high tea includes a delectable mix of sweet and savoury delights that are enjoyed while seated at an elegant table set with vintage tea sets and washed down with a selection of teas and freshly-made lemonade.
They also host special high teas around themes, including Harry Potter and Breakfast at Tiffany's, with a Mad Hatters tea party planned for April, as well as special occasion high teas for Valentine's Day and Mother's Day.
Sittings are at noon and 4pm on the last Saturday and Sunday of the month. Cost is $65 per person and you can bring your own bubbles.
Details: Information/bookings here.
Novotel Wollongong Northbeach is serving high tea in its North Bar every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon-3pm.
It includes a selection of finger sandwiches, house-made scones with jam and cream, sweet and savoury items, barista-made coffee and Dilmah teas for $69 a person, or $62 for Accor plus members. You can purchase a glass of bubbly for $8.
Details: here.
Sugar Butter Eggs at Woonona serves up an indulgent high tea from 10am-4pm, Wednesday to Saturday.
Each high tea includes two fluffy scones served with house jam and fresh Chantilly cream, three tea sandwiches, two hot savoury petit fours, three sweet petit fours and a piece of seasonal fruit, with your choice of tea or coffee for $54 per person.
You can add a glass of bubbly for $10. Take-home high tea boxes are also available.
Bookings are essential. Details: here.
Fine Spun Group Yallah previously offered a Signature Woolshed High Tea experience in its private rooms and the response was so good it has been extended to their cafe.
High tea is available on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there are two sittings each day, at 10am and noon.
You must book in advance by 2pm the previous day to join the indulgent offering, which includes sweet treats such as lemonade scones with strawberry jam and vanilla bean Chantilly cream, Woolshed signature carrot cake with cream cheese icing, and more. Savoury items include sandwiches stuffed with house cured smoked salmon or poached chicken, and hot dishes such as caramelised onion and feta scrolls.
A minimum of two people can book, while groups of up to 19 are welcome, making it the perfect place to celebrate a special occasion such as a birthday, kitchen tea or hen's day.
The cost is $49.50 per person. Details: here.
If you are happy to travel further a afield, The Robertson Hotel in the Southern Highlands offers a variety of high tea options from as little as $49 a head.
Its high tea is curated daily by the hotel's head chef and can be enjoyed by a minimum of two people. The traditional high tea comes on silver service and includes a mix of savoury and sweet delicacies, finger sandwiches and scones with jam and cream, along with a pot of loose leaf tea.
There is also a sparkling high tea that comes with a glass of sparkling wine on arrival for $55, or if you are feeling really indulgent, why not opt for the signature Robertson High Tea for $75, which is served on Miranda Kerr Royal Doulton collection China and washed down with Pol Roger champagne. You also get the best seat in the house overlooking the gardens or beside a roaring fireplace.
Children can be added to all sittings for $35, which includes a hot chocolate. Vegetarian and gluten free options are also available.
Bookings must be made 48 hours in advance. Details: here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
