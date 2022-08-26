There is nothing quite like a meal of fish and chips. While it originated in England, it is almost as popular in Australia and gives the meat pie a run for its money when it comes to our most popular national dish.
With an abundance of locally sourced fish in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven and the NSW South Coast, there is no better place to enjoy a meal, especially when you can add a great view.
We have put together a list of where you can find the best fish and chips in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven, whether you are in town for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships or just want to grab a bite this weekend.
Around the corner from Diggies Cafe on Wollongong's North beach is North Beach Kiosk.
While the cafe offers diners a stunning view while they enjoy a bite to eat, the adjoining kiosk is the go-to takeaway.
Located in the same iconic 1930s Art Deco building that housed the original beach kiosk, it offers a great Diggies Grab & Go menu consisting of drinks, breakfasts, rolls and burgers, and 'classic takeout' including fish 'n' chips.
Their version is a battered barramundi served with chips, tartare sauce and lemon, which is best enjoyed at the water's edge, the beach, or one of the nearby parks.
Located on Bald Hill at Stanwell Tops is Flying High Cafe.
The kiosk style cafe offers a fairly wide ranging menu including fish and chips, consisting of three pieces of battered flathead tails, chips, lemon and tartare sauce.
Bring a picnic rug and sit on the grassy hillside and watch the hang gliders in action.
Afterwards treat yourself to an ice-cream from the onsite van.
The family-owned and run Levendi is located in the heart of Wollongong, overlooking the harbour, and has been serving up seafood since 2006.
Offering a vast menu of hot and cold drinks, gelato, breakfast and lunch, including burgers, it is nonetheless the huge seafood menu that keeps people coming back again and again.
The kiosk's specialty is its much-loved fish and chips, but there is plenty to choose from.
You can get individual items or packs, including hake, flathead, barramundi and John Dory, which is served battered with chips, lemon and tartare sauce. Or maybe you prefer grilled salmon or barramundi, cooked with a choice of lemon and herb or soy, garlic bitter and herb. Add chips if you like.
Enjoy your meal while taking in one of Wollongong's most stunning vantage points.
Penny Whistlers cafe enjoys one of the best locations in Kiama, overlooking the harbour.
Dine-in customers can soak up the sea views while enjoying breakfast, lunch or dinner, but there is also an extensive takeaway menu.
The Beer Battered Fish 'n' Chips comes with freshly battered and made-to-order flathead fillets, served with house-made tartare sauce, slaw salad and fries.
Why not take it across the road and enjoy the harbour views as you tuck in.
Sitting right across from Kiama's famous Surf beach is Silica Restaurant. It offers fresh local seafood and dining but the real star here is the view of the ocean and coastline.
There is an in-house menu including locally sourced and homegrown ingredients from the South Coast as well as a takeaway menu known as 'Silica To Go'.
The menu includes battered or grilled fish for just $10, which can be served alone or with a side of chips for an extra $3. If you are feeling extra peckish, why not throw in a side of calamari rings ($1 each), tempura prawns ($2.50 each) or potato scallops ($1 each). There are options for non-fish eaters as well.
Open seven days for takeaway (hours vary).
Located on Lawrence Hargrave Drive, opposite Austinmer beach is Shells Diner.
This little gem tops the Tripadvisor list of the best fish and chips in Wollongong.
One five-star reviewer said they were on a family getaway from Sydney and wanted fish and chips by the beach and were told to drive to Shells Diner.
"This diner didn't disappoint. Flathead and chips well cooked, crunchy and just enough salt. Only had to wait five minutes. Can't wait to go back," they wrote.
Another reviewer said the calamari was the best they had ever had.
There is seating inside and out, but with the diner located right across from Austinmer beach, it is a great spot for a takeaway.
Others:
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
